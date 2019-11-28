Reported Anfield target Erling Braut Haaland praises Liverpool

Erling Braut Haaland has been linked with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool after scoring eight goals in five Champions League games for Red Bull Salzburg.

Red Bull Salzburg sensation Erling Braut Haaland has proclaimed Liverpool the world’s best football team amid claims that Jurgen Klopp’s side are keen to bring him to Anfield in the New Year, in quotes reported by the Liverpool Echo.

Every European giant worth it’s salt has been linked with a move for the most coveted centre-forward in the game right now.

The teenage Norwegian has scored a remarkable 27 goals in 19 games since joining Salzburg from Molde and took his Champions League tally to eight with a stylish finish in Wednesday’s 4-1 thrashing of Genk.

As a result, the Austrian giants will face Liverpool at the Red Bull Arena on matchday six for a make-or-break encounter which could see the defending champions exit the competition in the group stages.

Liverpool are under no illusions about the task facing them in Salzburg with Andy Robertson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, plus Klopp himself, paying tribute to Haaland during an interview with VG earlier in the week.

And it seems that the admiration is mutual.

"They are the world's best team," Haaland said after becoming the first ever teenager to score in five straight Champions League games.

"But we know we are good at home and if we are at our top level, we have a chance."

The Daily Star report that Liverpool are interested in signing the son of former Leeds and Manchester City enforcer Alf-Inge Haaland, though Klopp and co will be hoping the youngster has a rare off-day when the Reds and Salzburg meet in December.