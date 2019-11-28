Reported Everton and Southampton target Mohammed Salisu at contract standstill with current club

Premier League quartet Everton, Southampton, Newcastle United and Norwich City are all keen on Real Valladolid's La Liga centre-back Mohammed Salisu.

Real Valladolid have hit a brick wall in contract negotiations with coveted centre-back Mohammed Salisu, as reported by Pucela Fichajes, amid claims that Everton, Southampton and Newcastle United are circling.

With a £10 million release clause in his contract, it was only a matter of time before one of La Liga’s most impressive young defenders found himself at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war.

And, sure enough, a whole host of Premier League teams are queuing up to take Salisu away from the Jose Zorrilla Stadium. Diario de Valladolid reported earlier this week that Everton, Newcastle, Southampton and Norwich City all have their sights set on a bargain January move for the 20-year-old Ghanaian.

Salisu has been handed three contract extensions in the space of just 13 months already and, amid rising interest, Valladolid are keen to tie down their prized asset to fresh terms once again.

Yet that is proving to be easier said than done.

“Salisu feels the love of the club because we have signed three contracts in thirteen months,” Valladolid director Miguel Angel Gomez has admitted.

“He knows that he is an important player and that we would like to proceed with the renewal. But today, we are at a standstill.”

Relegation threatened Norwich and Southampton have the worst defensive records in the Premier League as it stands while it is no secret that Everton are desperate to bring a new centre-half to Goodison Park, having been left short by the departures of Phil Jagielka and Kurt Zouma over the summer.

Newcastle potentially see Salisu as a replacement for Federico Fernandez, who is out of contract at the end of the season and seemingly unlikely to get a new one. As Salomon Rondon will attest, Mike Ashley is a little reluctant to offer new deals to players in and around their 30th birthday.