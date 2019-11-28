Dirk Kuyt left amazed by Rangers fans; delivers friendly warning to Gerrard's team

The Ibrox boss' former teammate has been speaking about Rangers this week.

Feyenoord legend Dirk Kuyt has admitted he was 'amazed' by the atmosphere Rangers supporters generated at Ibrox during September's Europa League meeting by the two sides, The Scottish Daily Mail report (27/11 print edition, page 83).

That night Rangers won thanks to a goal from Sheyi Ojo, setting Steven Gerrard's team up for a productive group stage campaign.

Kuyt is former Liverpool teammate of the Ibrox boss so has taken an especially keen interest in these fixtures, not least because he is a self-declared Feyenoord man and former playing hero of the club.

Ahead of tonight's game, he's delivered a friendly warning to his former dressing room pal, declaring that the Feyenoord fans are likely to create just as much of an atmosphere and that they're in for a tough game.

As quoted by The Scottish Daily Mail (27/11 print edition, page 83), he said: "I was amazed by the fans at Ibrox in September. It was a memorable night in the Europa League but, of course, I wasn’t happy about the result because I am a Feyenoord man.

"The atmosphere in the stadium was amazing and I can assure you that, in Rotterdam, it will be the same.

"Feyenoord are a team that are developing at the moment and they have a lot of young players. It was a tough game for them at Ibrox but I think it will also be a tough game for Rangers when they come to Rotterdam."

Exciting evening on the cards

It's all set up to be a fiery and passionate evening, with both teams still in the hunt for qualification to the knockout stages of the competition.

A win for Feyenoord puts them right back into the hunt heading into the final matchday, while the visitors could even book their place in the Round of 32 if they pick up a positive result and things go their way between Young Boys and Porto.

Gerrard's team will have confidence having just taken four points off of the Portuguese outfit, as well as knowing they bested the Eredivisie side last time.

This won't be one to miss, even for the neutral.