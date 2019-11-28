Quick links

Director admits concern about Karim Adeyemi's contract with Liverpool allegedly keen

Olly Dawes
Wicklow , Ireland - 10 May 2019; Karim Adeyemi of Germany scores the third goal past Austrian goalkeeper Philipp Jorganovic during the UEFA U17 European Championship Finals Group D match...
Liverpool are reportedly keen on attacker Karim Adeyemi.

Wicklow , Ireland - 10 May 2019; Karim Adeyemi of Germany scores the third goal past Austrian goalkeeper Philipp Jorganovic during the UEFA U17 European Championship Finals Group D match...

Red Bull Salzburg's recruitment in recent times has been admirable, and they look to have more and more talents coming through their ranks.

The likes of Kevin Kampl, Dayot Upamecano, Diadie Samassekou, Amadou Haidara, Naby Keita and Sadio Mane have all passed through the club in recent years, earning the club massive profit.

There now appear to be even more players who will do the same, with Erling Braut Haaland, Dominik Szaboszlai and Hwang Hee-chan potentially on the move in the coming years.

 

Even further down the ranks, they have players stationed at feeder club FC Liefering, with attacker Karim Adeyemi one of the most prominent players there.

The former Bayern Munich and Unterhaching talent has been in red-hot form this season, smashing seven goals and five assists in 12 league games as well as three goals and two assists in four UEFA Youth League games.

Adeyemi, 17, is already attracting major interest, and Transfermarkt report that Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona and Liverpool are all keen.

Now, Red Bull Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund has commented on the forward's situation, admitting that there is concern over his contract, which expires in 2021, but they will fight to keep him.

Daniel Rosenbichler of Lafnitz and Karim Adeyemi of Liefering during the 2. Liga match between SV Lafnitz and FC Liefering at Fussball Arena Lafnitz on August 9, 2019 in Lafnitz, Austria.

As quoted by Sky Sports Austria, Freund suggested that they can now get 'much more' than the €15million they rejected from Barcelona, meaning that if Liverpool want him, they'll have to pay up.

“He does not have that much contract anymore. But we try to keep him with us for a longer period of time," said Freund. ''We could get much more now, but we do not want that. We want him to develop with us. We want him to take the next step with us.”

“'He knows that very well, he already knows he still has a way to go. There is still work to do, it is important that he stays on the ground,” he added.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Leighton Clarkson of Liverpool and Karim Adeyemi of RB Salzburg in action during the UEFA Youth League game at Totally Wicked Stadium on October 2,...

