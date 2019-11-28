Dion Dublin & Darren Fletcher question Liverpool crowd after Napoli draw

Liverpool need a result in their final Champions League group game after dropping valuable points at home to Napoli on Wednesday night.

Darren Fletcher and Dion Dublin have blasted the Liverpool fans for not being vocal enough during their sides 1-1 draw with Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

It was a lacklustre performance from Liverpool, as they now need a result in their final group game of the Champions League in order to progress to the knockout stages.

Dries Mertens punished the home team in the first half as they struggled to produce their typical attacking style, but in the second half, Dejan Lovren rescued his team.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, former Manchester United duo Fletcher and Dublin felt that Liverpool fans took 'too long' to get behind their team as they questioned the Anfield atmosphere.

“It didn't feel like a typical Anfield Champions League night,” Fletcher told BBC Radio 5 Live. “From the fans and the team.

“Was it a combination of both? Could the fans have done more to get behind the team? Or were they almost waiting for Liverpool to lift them? It was like a combination of both really. They didn't seem to get going.”

Dublin added: “The fans are almost waiting for something to ignite their signing or something like that. They didn't have anything at all. Therefore, because they didn't give anything on the pitch in regards to exciting things.

“The fans didn't really sing until the goal went in. That's too long! You really need the fans. The fans have got to know how important it is to hear the voices of you singing the players, shouting them forward and encouraging them.”

Ideally, Jurgen Klopp would have liked his team to have booked their place in the knockout stages with one game to spare, mainly because of the fixture pile-up that is coming up for them.

Many will back Liverpool to earn at least a point away at Salzburg next month, but what type of impact will another tough game have on the team?

Had that game in Salzburg been a dead rubber then Klopp could have used that match to rest a number of his star players, but he is unable to do that now.