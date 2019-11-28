Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Dion Dublin critical of Liverpool's Joe Gomez

Shane Callaghan
Joe Gomez of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park on August 20, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.
The Liverpool right-back didn't pull up any trees at Anfield last night.

Joe Gomez of Liverpool battles with Raheem Sterling of Man City during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City at Anfield on November 10, 2019 in Liverpool,...

Joe Gomez didn't have a great game for Liverpool last night.

Manager Jurgen Klopp gave Gomez the nod to start at right-back ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Reds' Champions League clash with Napoli at Anfield.

But the 22-year-old Liverpool defender did little to justify Klopp's faith in him.

Gomez didn't have a bad game defensively, but going forward the European champions really missed the attacking qualities of Alexander-Arnold.

 

Not only did Gomez not make the same overlapping runs as Alexander-Arnold, but his crossing let him and his team-mates down on several occasions.

Klopp hauled him off on 57 minutes and put Jordan Henderson at right-back, and here's how Dion Dublin reacted to the youngster's performance.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "Joe Gomez is a defender. Let him defend. Going forward isn't his forte and you can see that from his crossing ability."

Liverpool trailed 1-0 at the break due to a controversial Dries Mertens goal from an acute angle, but Dejan Lovren equalised midway through the second half.

Alexander-Arnold eventually came on for James Milner but the reigning Champions League winners couldn't find a winner.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Georginio Wijnaldum and Joe Gomez of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on November 07, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

