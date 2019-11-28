Dion Dublin critical of Liverpool's Joe Gomez

The Liverpool right-back didn't pull up any trees at Anfield last night.

Joe Gomez didn't have a great game for Liverpool last night.

Manager Jurgen Klopp gave Gomez the nod to start at right-back ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Reds' Champions League clash with Napoli at Anfield.

But the 22-year-old Liverpool defender did little to justify Klopp's faith in him.

Gomez didn't have a bad game defensively, but going forward the European champions really missed the attacking qualities of Alexander-Arnold.

Not only did Gomez not make the same overlapping runs as Alexander-Arnold, but his crossing let him and his team-mates down on several occasions.

Klopp hauled him off on 57 minutes and put Jordan Henderson at right-back, and here's how Dion Dublin reacted to the youngster's performance.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "Joe Gomez is a defender. Let him defend. Going forward isn't his forte and you can see that from his crossing ability."

Liverpool trailed 1-0 at the break due to a controversial Dries Mertens goal from an acute angle, but Dejan Lovren equalised midway through the second half.

Alexander-Arnold eventually came on for James Milner but the reigning Champions League winners couldn't find a winner.