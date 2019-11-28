Dave King discusses his investment in Rangers over the years

The Ibrox chairman has been considering his past and current Rangers contributions.

Rangers chairman Dave King has been discussing the scale of investment he's put into the club over the years, revealing he probably regrets the circumstances surrounding a £20m injection of cash, The Scottish Sun report.

King announced his intention to resign from his current chairman role at Ibrox earlier this week during a speech at the club's AGM.

It marks the end of an era at Rangers during which they've had to rebuild from financial calamity in order to compete at the top end of Scottish football.

Now going toe-to-toe with Celtic and doing well in Europe, King has decided to take a step back and let others move the club forward.

In the wake of his speech he took part in media interviews and was quizzed about his history at Ibrox.

Responding to a question about his investment over the years, he referenced £20m invest during the David Murray years.

Admitting regrets, he's now happy putting money into the club because he knows where it's going.

As quoted by The Scottish Sun, he said: "If you’re asking me, I probably regret the £20m because I was too passive and I allowed David Murray to spend my money.

"This situation? No, because I’ve been in control of the spending where I’ve thought it’s to the advantage of the club.

"No one was imposing that on me. It was my choice, so I’m really comfortable with the money I’ve put in now. I’m so comfortable that I’m getting off the board because I’m trusting the system."

As King has stated, he isn't cutting all ties with Rangers simply because he is stepping down as chairman. He'll remain the major shareholder and still be involved with certain aspects of the club.

However, his resignation is a chance for the Ibrox side to move forward into a new era and establish themselves away from much of their prior baggage.

King oversaw a rise in reputation and competitiveness in the Rangers first-team, it's now up to others to build on that and deliver what every one of their supporters crave - silverware.