Darren Bent & Danny Murphy think Everton's Goodison Park has lost its touch

Everton are hovering above the relegation zone as Marco Silva's future at Goodison Park is under threat.

Darren Bent and Danny Murphy think that Everton's Goodison Park has lost its touch and it's not as 'horrendous' as it used to for an opposition player to play there.

Last time out, Everton suffered a 2-0 defeat to Norwich at Goodison, with clear messages from the home support that they want Marco Silva out of the club.

It seems as though Silva will still be in charge of the Merseyside club when they take on Leicester City at the weekend, but it does seem as though Silva's reign is coming to an end.

Speaking on The Debate on Sky Sports (27/11/19 10:45 pm), Bent shared his thoughts on Everton's situation and Goodison Park.

"Potentially [the owners will look at the fixures before making a change], but first and foremost, they will look at the stands, the number of empty seats that are in there now because Goodison whenever I played there was full," Bent told Sky Sports.

"What Everton also had was leaders and going to Goodison Park was tough, and it is still tough going there [Danny Murphy then interrupted Bent and say 'not as tough as it was']

Bent added: "Not like it used to be, it used to be horrendous to go there, so hard to play. And now people are going there and enjoying there time there. I think the owners will look at the fans leaving early and think a change needs to be made here."

Whatever club you support, if you're not winning matches then the home support isn't going to be the best, especially if the fans are not happy with what they are seeing.

In Everton's case, despite a summer of big spending, there doesn't seem to be any sign of improvements since Silva took over at the start of last season.

At this moment in time, they two places above the relegation zone, and if results go bad for them during this coming week [three-game week] then they might find themselves in the relegation zone.