Darragh MacAnthony suggests he wants Ricky-Jade Jones to sign for Liverpool eventually

Liverpool have been listed among a host of clubs chasing Ricky-Jade Jones, who is starting to make a name for himself at Peterborough United.

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony claims he has told Liverpool coaches that he’d be ‘delighted’ if Ricky-Jade Jones ended up playing at Anfield.

The Daily Mail claim that Liverpool have their eyes on the Peterborough sensation, who is starting to make a name for himself in senior football.

Jones scored twice on his first two full appearances for Posh at senior level, and is regarded as the hottest prospect the League One club have developed in some time.

Liverpool appear to have been tracking his progress for years, with MacAnthony, who is a Reds supporter, suggesting that he would be keen for Jones to go on and represent Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Funny pal, when he was 15 I remember saying to youth coaches I’d be delighted if he ended up a red . Anyhow forgetting all scouts & bids/speculation he’s at right place learning his trade & has good head on shoulders/excellent family support behind him. So No rush & all good https://t.co/SsGOFr6d6i — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) November 26, 2019

Jones made his league debut for Posh last weekend in their 1-0 victory over Burton Albion, but he was unable to keep his scoring streak going.

The 17-year-old must be pleased with the progress he has made in recent weeks though, as he appears to have forced his way into Posh’s first-team squad.

Liverpool are no strangers to picking up youngsters from the Football League, after making a move to sign Harvey Elliott from Fulham recently.

Jones is likely to drop to the bench for Posh at the weekend, as the more experienced Ivan Toney is available again after suspension.