Curtis Jones thrilled at playing a part in Liverpool's 7-0 under-19s win

Curtis Jones of Liverpool during the Premier League 2 match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on August 19, 2019 in London, England.
Liverpool youngster builds his case for more first team chances.

Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones is at the stage where he is becoming too good for academy football.

The youngster needs to be playing senior football, as his dominant performance in the under-19 UEFA Youth League game showed yesterday.

 

Jones led Liverpool to a 7-0 win over Napoli, scoring a hat-trick. He also set one up, combining effectively with Harvey Elliott.

The youngster sent a message on social media after the win, leading with the team performance, before his own output.

Liverpool's first team drew with Napoli in the Champions League last night.

Jones might soon be needed to step up, beyond the Carabao Cup games he has played this season.

He is building a compelling case and if he keeps performing like this, Jurgen Klopp won't be able to hold him back for much longer.

