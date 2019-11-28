Confirmed: Rangers lineup against Feyenoord tonight

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are in action tonight, while Dave King points out an advantage Celtic have over the Gers.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard



Rangers will be looking to book their place in the knockout rounds of the Europa League this season when they take on Feyenoord away from home in the Netherlands this evening.

Steven Gerrard’s side are second in Group G at the moment with seven points from four matches, level on points with leaders Young Boys and three points clear of third-placed Feyenoord.

Rangers will book their place in the round of 32 this evening if they win against Feyenoord this evening and Young Boys either win against or draw with with FC Porto.

This is how Rangers will line up for their Europa league game against Feyenoord this evening:

Rangers XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Helander, Goldson, Barisic; Jack, Davis, Kamara; Ojo, Morelos, Kent

Subs: Fotheringham, Edmundson, Flanagan, Aribo, Barker, Stewart, Arfield

Meanwhile, Rangers chairman Dave King has admitted that Celtic have an advantage over the Gers.

Celtic and Rangers are the two biggest clubs in Scotland, and the Bhoys and the Gers are aiming to win the Scottish Premiership title this season.

The Bhoys have won the league title in Scotland for the past eight seasons, and have clinched the domestic treble for the last three years.

The Scotsman quotes King as saying: “If you look at the revenue streams, the commercials sales, season ticket sales, we’re pretty much the same as Celtic.

“If you take where we were five years ago and where their commercial revenues were, remember we were in the Championship, right now we are exactly there with them.

"The advantage Celtic have got at the moment is they’ve had a good track record of player trading.”