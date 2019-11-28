Confirmed Celtic team vs Rennes: Edouard out, Morgan in

Celtic are hoping to end the night as Group E winners in the Europa League.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has named his team for tonight's home match against Rennes, as per UEFA.com.

The full match squad is as follows:

Starting XI - Forster, Bauer, Jullien, Ajer, Taylor, Brown, McGregor, Forrest, Ntcham, Morgan, Christie.

Substitutes - Gordon, Bitton, Griffiths, Sinclair, Rogic, Johnston, Robertson.

A Hoops victory tonight coupled with a Cluj defeat in Rome against Lazio would ensure that the Scottish champions progress to the knockout stages of the competition as group winners.

Already qualified for the Round of 32 regardless, Lennon could have been tempted to field a much-rotated team to face the French Cup winners but most of his big hitters have started.

However, there is one major surprise with Odsonne Edouard dropping out of the team, presumably rested. He doesn't feature at all, also not being named on the bench.

With Leigh Griffiths returning to action at the weekend, there could have been a chance for him to come into the side but it appears that Ryan Christie will be tasked with leading the attack.

The selection of Lewis Morgan is also curious. He fills in on the flank due to the absence of Mohamed Elyounoussi and the fact Christie is moving forward.

The former St Mirren man has struggled to make an impact this season but now has a massive opportunity to show he belongs at the club.

Elsewhere, Greg Taylor makes his European debut for the club following injuries to Jonny Hayes and Boli Bolingoli. With youngster Scott Robertson also on the bench, it's one of the more unique Lennon squads of the season.

Having picked up six points against Lazio in their last two European fixtures, hopes will be high at a sold-out Celtic Park that their team can secure another three points.

Topping the group is an important step on their Europa League journey, guaranteeing more prize money and ensuring they are seeded for the next stage.

Can Lennon's men rise to the occasion and show they have real European class once again?