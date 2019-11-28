Confirmed Arsenal line-up: Xhaka starts, Pepe only on the bench

Arsenal host Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League tonight.

Arsenal starting XI: Martinez; Mustafi, Luiz, Sokratis; Chambers, Xhaka, Willock, Tierney; Martinelli, Aubameyang, Saka.

Arsenal substitutes: Leno, Torreira, Guendouzi, Nelson, Ozil, Pepe, Lacazette.

Arsenal are back in action once again tonight, taking on Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League just days after their dismal 2-2 draw with Southampton.

The Gunners will be looking to put on a better show in front of their home crowd, and Unai Emery desperately needs a result amid speculation about his future.

Emery has gone with Emiliano Martinez in goal tonight, dropping Bernd Leno to the bench as he often does in Europe, with a back three of Shkodran Mustafi, David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos ahead of the Argentinian.

Calum Chambers and Kieran Tierney start as the wing backs, with Granit Xhaka returning to the starting line-up to play alongside Joe Willock in the heart of midfield.

Gabriel Martinelli is handed another chance to shine in the Europa League, and he'll assist Bukayo Saka in supporting lone striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in attack.

Nicolas Pepe is only a substitute in what is an attack-minded bench, featuring Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil and Reiss Nelson, as well as Leno, Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi.