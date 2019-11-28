Report: Club president backs up Liverpool's 2018 Karim Adeyemi links

Red Bull Salzburg wonder-kid Karim Adeyemi continues to be linked with a move to Champions League rivals Liverpool; will Jurgen Klopp finally get his man?

Liverpool have been interested in signing Red Bull Salzburg’s latest starlet Karim Adeyemi since as far back as January 2018, as reported by Goal.

Some of the brightest talents in European football are currently pulling up trees with the Austrian giants, including Hungarian playmaker Dominik Szoboszlai, Japanese speedster Takumi Minamino and, of course, Norwegian goal-machine Erling Braut Haaland.

And then there’s Adeyemi.

Unlike Haaland and co, however, Adeyemi has been forced to bide his time at Salzburg, joining second tier FC Liefering in the summer. But with ten goals and seven assists in just 16 games already, the one-time Bayern Munich youngster is really catching the eye with Transfermarkt naming Liverpool as one such interested party.

Given that The Reds appear to be fully focused on recruiting some of Europe’s best teenagers, signing Harvey Elliott and Sepp Van der Berg over the summer, it is no real surprise that Adeyemi has admirers at Anfield.

And, according to Goal, the teenager has been on Liverpool’s radar for almost two years now.

Manfred Schwabl, the president of Schwabl’s former club Unterhaching, has admitted to Goal that Liverpool flew Adeyemi and his father over to England to discuss a move to Anfield in the winter of 2018. Chelsea were also interested at the time, before Adeyemi decided to stay in Austria.

Now, with Adeyemi going from strength to strength and scoring goals for fun, Liverpool are revisiting a player who has already slipped through the net already.