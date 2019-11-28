Quick links

Chris Sutton reacts to Steven Gerrard's Alfredo Morelos claim

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers
Alfredo Morelos of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers is worth a fortune.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers

Chris Sutton has delivered a trademark response to a claim made by Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.

Speaking to The Record, Gerrard said that the Gers wouldn't sell Alfredo Morelos even if a £50 million offer was lodged in January.

Rangers chairman Dave King revealed this week that there was 'no chance' of the Ibrox side selling their prized asset this winter, with Morelos netting 22 goals in all competitions.

Here's how Sutton reacted on Twitter to Gerrard's claim:

It's a huge claim by the Rangers boss and Sutton is right to be skeptical over it.

After all, £50 million is an astonishing sum for any club, whether it's the light Blues or a Premier League side down South.

And the likelyhood is that he probably would take the money and run if that sort of sum was offered for the Colombian.

Morelos can add to his value tonight if he fires Rangers into the latter stages of the Europa League away to Feyenoord.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

