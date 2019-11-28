Chris Sutton suggests Mauricio Pochettino would be ideal for Arsenal rebuilding job

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is on increasingly thin ice at the Emirates Stadium with many sections of the Gunners fanbase wanting him sacked.

BBC Sport pundit Chris Sutton has urged Arsenal to appoint Mauricio Pochettino, despite his links with the Gunners' North London rivals (BBC Sport).

Current Arsenal manager Unai Emery has found himself on increasingly thin ice at the Emirates Stadium, with the Premier League game against Southampton yielding a particularly poor performance and result.

The 2-2 draw - only secured deep in injury time - was Arsenal's sixth successive game in all competitions without a win and marked their fifth Premier League match in a row without victory, with sections of the Emirates audibly chanting for Emery to be sacked.

Pochettino, meanwhile, was dismissed by Tottenham Hotspur recently after over five years at the helm, during which time he build Spurs up into a team regularly qualifying for the Champions League, even getting to the final last season.

Although some Arsenal fans may not be comfortable with the idea of appointing a coach who has such a strong association with the Gunners' big rivals, Sutton suggests Pochettino would be a no-brainer for the Emirates Stadium, given how they need building again from the bottom, as he did at Tottenham.

"I don't see the big issue with it," Sutton wrote on BBC Sport. "If Emery does go, then why not go after the most sought-after manager out there. Arsenal need building again from the bottom. Did Pochettino do that at Tottenham? Absolutely. So why not?"

