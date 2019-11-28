Chris Sutton and Neil McCann react to Rangers draw tonight

Alfredo Morelos scored twice for Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers tonight.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers

Chris Sutton has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Rangers failing to win this evening.

Steven Gerrard’s side have played out a 2-2 draw with Feyenoord away from home in the Netherlands in Europa League Group G on Thursday evening.

Alfredo Morelos was the star of the show for Rangers, as the 23-year-old Colombia international scored twice in the second half.

Former Celtic striker Sutton was following the match, and he was impressed with the display produced by Rangers and was blown away by Morelos’s headers.

Good performance second half from Rangers decent result and still in their hands. Morelos headers outstanding — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) November 28, 2019

Meanwhile, former Rangers winger Neil McCann has predicted that the Gers will go through to the round of 32 of the Europa League this season.

McCann, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, believes that the Gers will win against Young Boys in their final group stage.

McCann told BBC Sport: “It would have been nice for both Scottish sides to go through tonight thanks to two brilliant Morelos headers. But I do think they will beat Young Boys at home to go through.”

Rangers are at the top of Europa League Group G at the moment with eight points from five matches, a point clear of FC Porto and Young Boys.

The Gers will take on Young Boys at Ibrox on December 12.