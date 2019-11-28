Quick links

Rangers

Feyenoord

UEFA Europa League

UEFA Europa League

Chris Sutton and Neil McCann react to Rangers draw tonight

Subhankar Mondal
Pundit and ex-Celtic player Chris Sutton looks on prior to the Betfred Cup Final between Celtic and Aberdeen at Hampden Park on December 2, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Alfredo Morelos scored twice for Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers tonight.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers FC celebrates 1-2 during the UEFA Europa League match between Feyenoord v Glasgow Rangers at the Stadium Feijenoord on November 28, 2019 in Rotterdam...Alfredo Morelos of Rangers

Chris Sutton has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Rangers failing to win this evening.

Steven Gerrard’s side have played out a 2-2 draw with Feyenoord away from home in the Netherlands in Europa League Group G on Thursday evening.

Subscribe

Alfredo Morelos was the star of the show for Rangers, as the 23-year-old Colombia international scored twice in the second half.

 

Former Celtic striker Sutton was following the match, and he was impressed with the display produced by Rangers and was blown away by Morelos’s headers.

Meanwhile, former Rangers winger Neil McCann has predicted that the Gers will go through to the round of 32 of the Europa League this season.

McCann, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, believes that the Gers will win against Young Boys in their final group stage.

McCann told BBC Sport: “It would have been nice for both Scottish sides to go through tonight thanks to two brilliant Morelos headers. But I do think they will beat Young Boys at home to go through.”

Rangers are at the top of Europa League Group G at the moment with eight points from five matches, a point clear of FC Porto and Young Boys.

The Gers will take on Young Boys at Ibrox on December 12.

(L-R) Alfredo Morelos of Rangers FC, Marcos Senesi of Feyenoord during the UEFA Europa League match between Feyenoord v Glasgow Rangers at the Stadium Feijenoord on November 28, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch