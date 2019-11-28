Chelsea's Willian vows to show no mercy to Arsenal's David Luiz

David Luiz and Willian have known each other since the age of eight but the Chelsea man vows to show no mercy to him on the pitch.

Chelsea's Brazilian attacker Willian spoke to Globoesporte about his compatriot, former teammate and current Arsenal defender David Luiz.

A premier league veteran with over 300 games for Chelsea in all competitions, Willian has featured in all but one game so far this season. The Brazilian has been directly involved in five goals and has been an integral part of Frank Lampard's side.

Chelsea are currently fourth in the table, eight points ahead of London rivals Arsenal. he Gunners have had a poor start to the campaign and signing David Luiz from Chelsea in the summer hasn't quite solved their problems in defence.

Speaking about Luiz, Willian fired a warning to his compatriot claiming that friendship will be out of the window when they face each other next time.

He said: "I've faced him a few times, he for Chelsea, me for Shakthar, me for Chelsea, he for PSG. Now he for Arsenal. He's a brother that I have, since when we met at the age of eight. But on the pitch, there's no way. If I have to nutmeg him, I will."

Arsenal take on Chelsea in the final game of the year at the Emirates and both Willian and Luiz are likely to start for their respective sides. The Chelsea winger has never scored a goal against the Gunners in the 13 meetings that he has been involved in. But, with how poor Arsenal have looked defensively, he finally has a chance to break his duck.

Luiz, on the other hand, has a decent record against Chelsea having not lost a single game against his former side in four meetings. His PSG side got the better of the Blues twice and drew the other two with Luiz scoring an 86th-minute equaliser in one of those Champions League games.