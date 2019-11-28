Quick links

Chelsea fans react to Willian's performance against Valencia

Chelsea winger Willian failed to make a positive impression on his side's supporters last night.

Chelsea fans have heavily criticised Willian, after his display against Valencia last night.

Chelsea drew 2-2 in Spain in what was a hugely entertaining encounter, which had twists and turns throughout.

Frank Lampard’s side generally caught the eye in attack, but Willian failed to impress like many of his teammates.

 

The Brazilian was guilty of giving away possession too cheaply in the final third on occasion.

And Chelsea fans have been unforgiving with the winger, who didn’t enjoy his best game.

Willian had actually earned a lot of praise for his performances under Lampard in the early weeks of the Chelsea boss’s tenure.

However, his form seems to have dropped recently, with Chelsea fans becoming more frustrated with him again.

Willian is certainly no stranger to criticism at Stamford Bridge, but he will surely be eager to prove his worth again in the coming weeks.

Chelsea’s next game comes against West Ham United on Saturday, when it remains to be seen whether Willian will keep his place.

