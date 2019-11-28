Chelsea fans react to Willian's performance against Valencia

Chelsea winger Willian failed to make a positive impression on his side's supporters last night.

Chelsea fans have heavily criticised Willian, after his display against Valencia last night.

Chelsea drew 2-2 in Spain in what was a hugely entertaining encounter, which had twists and turns throughout.

Frank Lampard’s side generally caught the eye in attack, but Willian failed to impress like many of his teammates.

The Brazilian was guilty of giving away possession too cheaply in the final third on occasion.

And Chelsea fans have been unforgiving with the winger, who didn’t enjoy his best game.

Cannot wait till we sell willian. Does so much harm to our play both offensively & defensively. That Right wing position has been a weakness for years. Hopefully we finally address it in the summer/January — The Blues (@CFCLosBlues) November 27, 2019

Willian was the worst attacker we can get, sick of seeing him play with that no: 10 shirt — Nithin Jose@ChelseaFC (@Nithinkottaram) November 27, 2019

Difference in delivery between Willian and James is unreal. If Willian takes another free kick when James is on the pitch then Lampard is not managing the players with enough conviction. #VALCHE #CFC — BradSparkss (@BradSparkss) November 27, 2019

Thoughts at FT:-



-Refs were awful



-Kovacic saucy



-Willian disasterclass (what a surprise)



-AC with a shaky return to the XI



-Not Kante's best day



-Reece was class



-Kepa poor overall but delivered when needed



-How Valencia didn't punish us I'll never know#VALCHE #CFC — Aaradhya (@AaradhyaCFC) November 27, 2019

Willian and the ref have been a complete disgrace today — TheLionsDen (@TheLionsDenCFC) November 27, 2019

Our biggest problem is Willian, and Lampard's obsession with him is worrying. #VCFCHE #CFC — Bluesy (@1mransiddique) November 27, 2019

I hate willian with everything that i have... Man how did we even give him the #10 shirt? — Anthony (@RealTony_cfc) November 27, 2019

We have to take Willian off. He’s been shocking



Back 5? I don’t like it #CFC



#VALCHE — Anthony Ramon (@Anthony2Ramon) November 27, 2019

Willian had actually earned a lot of praise for his performances under Lampard in the early weeks of the Chelsea boss’s tenure.

However, his form seems to have dropped recently, with Chelsea fans becoming more frustrated with him again.

Willian is certainly no stranger to criticism at Stamford Bridge, but he will surely be eager to prove his worth again in the coming weeks.

Chelsea’s next game comes against West Ham United on Saturday, when it remains to be seen whether Willian will keep his place.