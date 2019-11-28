Charlie Nicholas has warning for Rangers tonight ahead of Ibrox side's Europa League clash

Steven Gerrard and his Glasgow Rangers charges will hope to bring three points back to Ibrox from tonight's away clash.

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas has given Glasgow Rangers a stern warning ahead of the Ibrox side's Europa League trip to Feyenoord tonight, suggesting it will not be pleasant for the players (Sky Sports News).

Steven Gerrard's charges began their European campaign back in early July, defeating St Joseph's of Gibraltar, before Rangers then overcame Progres Niederkorn, Midtjylland and Legia Warsaw en route to the group stage.

Subscribe

Barring a hiccup in the 2-1 loss at Young Boys, Rangers have done well in Group G - currently second in the standings with just three points separating all four clubs - and can take a huge leap towards the last 32 with victory over the Dutch side on Thursday.

However, Nicholas has warned Rangers that new Feyenoord head coach Dick Advocaat will "inject some aggression" in his side, something that the Light Blues contingent will need to bear in mind, as well as drawing on his experiences of playing at De Kuip, which he says has a "very hostile atmosphere".

Writing on Sky Sports News, Nicholas said: "It is a massive fixture. Everyone believes Feyenoord are in huge trouble and experiencing a crisis. It doesn't mean it is bad - Jaap Stam has left and Dick Advocaat has come in, who will rack up and inject some aggression. I have played at Feyenoord a few times and it is a very hostile atmosphere."

Nonetheless, Nicholas reckons that Rangers have enough to return to Ibrox with a point, admitting that the Light Blues have "surprised" him with their impressive results in the competition.

"It is a very tight group that Rangers find themselves in, but they keep getting results and surprising me," added Nicholas. "They are hard to work out and I have expected naivety with some of the players. Steven Gerrard went to Porto and should have won, but he went with an experienced side, and I think he will do that again here. I think they will qualify but only after the last game in the group."