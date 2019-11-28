Celtic boss Neil Lennon describes Europa League clash against Rennes in two words

Celtic boss Neil Lennon made it clear he wants a strong display by the Hoops at Parkhead tonight despite already having qualified.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has spoken about what he expects from the Hoops in their upcoming Europa League clash with Rennes, describing the fixture as a "glamour game" with no real pressure, but making it clear he wants a top performance and result (Celtic website).

The Bhoys host the French side at Parkhead tonight having already secured qualification to the last 32 of the competition, their last fixture a 2-1 win away at Lazio sealed by Olivier Ntcham's heroic 95th-minute winner.

Subscribe

Nevertheless, the battle for first and second place in Group E is yet to be contested, with Celtic currently top on 10 points and CFR Cluj on 9 with two games left to play, while Lazio, on three points, retain slim hopes of making the next round as they host the Romanian champions on matchday five.

Celtic will be taking on a side which is continuing to struggle in Ligue 1, currently sitting 12th in the French top-flight table on 18 points, and they suffered a 2-1 loss to fellow strugglers Dijon at the weekend despite taking the lead.

“Tomorrow night is a glamour game," Lennon said in Wednesday's pre-match press conference. "There’s no real pressure on us, but we’ll ask the players to perform at the standard we know they’re capable of. It’s a game to enjoy rather than endure, and it’s a bit weird going into a European game that’s not must-win. We’re still driven, and I don’t want them to come off that level of performance.

“You could see the scenes in Rome after the Lazio match, and that’s what the players and supporters have had a taste of. We’re not taking anything for granted, and we want to top the group. That’d be the icing on the cake. Furthermore, we want to protect our home record against a very dangerous opponent.”