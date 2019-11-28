Quick links

Celtic boss confirms Mikey Johnston could make Hoops return

Shane Callaghan
Michael Johnston of Celtic during the William Hill Scottish Cup final between Heart of Midlothian and Celtic at Hampden Park on May 25, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
The Celtic attacker has been out of action since September.

Celtic's Scottish forward Michael Johnston (L) vies for the ball with Valencia's Spanish midfielder Ferran Torres during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg football match...

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has confirmed that Mikey Johnston is in contention to make his return tonight.

The Hoops welcome Rennes to Parkhead in a Europa League clash that doesn't mean much to either side.

Lennon's side have already qualified for the knockout phase of the competition after Christmas, while the Ligue 1 outfit are guaranteed to be eliminated after winning one point from four games.

Consequently, Celtic are expected to rest a number of their heavy hitters and that bodes well for Johnston.

 

The 20-year-old attacker has been out injured since September, but Lennon revealed that his return is a 'big plus'. 

He told the club's YouTube channel: "You look at some of the players you've got coming back into the squad as well, where they configure and maybe help out the players who've been playing.

"For example you've got Mikey Johnston coming back in and that'll be a big plus for us. He's available."

Johnston hasn't been seen since the win at Rangers almost three months ago now and it'll be great for the Celtic fans to catch a glimpse of him again.

He's a Lennoxtown product and it always means a lot more to the supporters when one of their own does well in the senior side, like Kieran Tierney for example.

Michael Johnston of Celtic FC celebrates scoring to make it 1-2 during a UEFA Europa League qualification match between AIK and Celtic FC at Friends arena on August 29, 2019 in Solna,...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

