Celtic and Rangers fume over Willie Collum appointment

General view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Hibernian at Ibrox Stadium on August 12, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers battle Celtic for a League Cup title at Hampden park next week.

20th January 2019, Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh, Scotland; Scottish Cup football fourth round, Heart of Midlothian versus Livingston; Referee William Collum speaks with Steven Naismith of...

A lot of Celtic and Rangers are united in hating the announcement about who will referee next week's Scottish League Cup final.

Hampden Park plays host to an Old Firm on Sunday week as the Hoops look to pip Steven Gerrard's side to the first trophy of this season.

Like every meeting between Celtic and Rangers, it will be a feisty affair and the man charged with the task of keeping order is a certain Willie Collum.

It will be the seventh time that Collum has officiated a Glasgow derby.

 

The 40-year-old is hated by Rangers fans after sending off Daniel Candeias in a clash at St Mirren last season, resulting in him not being given a Gers game for six months.

Here's how Celtic and fans of the Ibrox side reacted to his appointment:

If we're honest, Celtic and Rangers supporters were going to hate the appointment whoever it was.

These are often very difficult games to referee and no official in Scotland is unanimously popular among fans of the Old Firm duo.

Still, it should be a cracking contest.

Nothing can separate the pair in the Scottish Premiership, with Rangers sitting behind Celtic only on goal difference, and hopefully we're talking about the spectacle rather than Collum after the final.

General views of Ibrox Stadium during the Rangers v St Johnstone - Scottish League Cup Quarter-Final at Ibrox Stadium on October 28, 2014 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

