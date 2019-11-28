Celtic and Rangers fume over Willie Collum appointment

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers battle Celtic for a League Cup title at Hampden park next week.

A lot of Celtic and Rangers are united in hating the announcement about who will referee next week's Scottish League Cup final.

Hampden Park plays host to an Old Firm on Sunday week as the Hoops look to pip Steven Gerrard's side to the first trophy of this season.

Like every meeting between Celtic and Rangers, it will be a feisty affair and the man charged with the task of keeping order is a certain Willie Collum.

It will be the seventh time that Collum has officiated a Glasgow derby.

The 40-year-old is hated by Rangers fans after sending off Daniel Candeias in a clash at St Mirren last season, resulting in him not being given a Gers game for six months.

Here's how Celtic and fans of the Ibrox side reacted to his appointment:

Gives Celtic everything.. — robbie (@robbiehannah96) November 28, 2019

That’s Celtic a shoe-in for the 3 points then. — SageCirca (@Walker_2603) November 28, 2019

The worst ref in Europe being given a a cup final — Rockstep (@Rockstep6) November 28, 2019

Oh FFS! We're as well no turning up! — MonTheTeddyBears! (@StaunchForever) November 28, 2019

Can we just forfeit please — Greedy Kai (@GreedyKai10) November 28, 2019

Morelos red jack red selik penalty guaranteed. — Derek stewart 1982 (@deco2904) November 28, 2019

If nothing else it’ll bring both sets of fans together for the next couple of hours — Clubber (@Laing1974) November 28, 2019

Announce Morelos booking coming off the team bus — Ali Innes (@ali_innes) November 28, 2019

Well there’s your chance of a free flowing cup final gone. Guy loves the sound of his whistle. — Greig Johnston (@gr31gnj) November 28, 2019

Deep joy. He’s pathetic much the same as the other Scottish refs — albert tatlock (@jamrangers) November 28, 2019

If we're honest, Celtic and Rangers supporters were going to hate the appointment whoever it was.

These are often very difficult games to referee and no official in Scotland is unanimously popular among fans of the Old Firm duo.

Still, it should be a cracking contest.

Nothing can separate the pair in the Scottish Premiership, with Rangers sitting behind Celtic only on goal difference, and hopefully we're talking about the spectacle rather than Collum after the final.