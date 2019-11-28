Quick links

Brendan Rodgers suggests Leicester player could make his Premier League debut

Danny Owen
Brendan Rodgers, Manager of Leicester City looks on prior to the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester City at American Express Community Stadium on November 23,...
James Justin has not yet made a league start for The Foxes since his £8m summer move from Luton Town.

Leicester City unveil new signing James Justin at Belvoir Drive Training Complex on June 26, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

Brendan Rodgers is set to shuffle his pack over the hectic festive period with James Justin seemingly in line to finally make his Premier League debut for high-flying Leicester City, as reported by The Mercury.

Despite interest from a whole host of top flight clubs, Justin chose Leicester over the summer with The Foxes investing £8 million in an exciting young full-back who shone during Luton Town’s 2018/19 League One title winning campaign.

The versatile defender has found game time predictably difficult to come by at the King Power Stadium so far with both of his appearances coming in the EFL Cup, including a 4-0 win away at former club Luton during which he scored his first Leicester goal.

 

But with the Midland giants set to play a staggering six league games during December alone, Justin could finally be thrown into the mix with Rodgers admitting that he, as well as Marc Albrighton and Christian Fuchs, will be given a chance to shine.

"We know there is a busy schedule, especially coming into December, there's a lot of games,” said the former Liverpool boss, who has led Leicester to second in the table.

“We are going to need all the squad to fulfil the goals we want to achieve over the course of the season.

“It’s always the toughest job as a manager whenever you have your squad, who give you their life every day when you’re demanding such high concentration and intensity, and then you can only pick 11 players and you can only bring on three from the bench.

“I’ve got guys like Marc Albrighton sat there hardly playing, James Justin. Guys like Hamza and Christian Fuchs are not even in the squad, but if you see them in training every day, they’re amazing.”

Justin has been on the bench for every one of Leicester’s Premier League games so far and his chances of a first top flight appearance have not been helped by the outstanding form of both Ricardo Pereira and Ben Chilwell.

But even they cannot play every single minute.

James Justin of Leicester City during the Carabao Cup Round of 16 match between Burton Albion and Leicester City at Pirelli Stadium on October 29, 2019 in Burton-upon-Trent, England.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

