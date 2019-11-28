Borderlands 3: How to get the Good Juju from the Rampager

A basic guide for how to get the Good Juju legendary assault rifle in Borderlands 3 from the Rampager.

Borderlands 3 is coming to Google Stadia in December, but for everyone who already owns the game on PS4, Xbox One or the Epic Games Store, now is the time to get the legendary assault rifle, Good Juju. This is a cheeky weapon that you can only capture and loot from the Rampager.

A recent Borderlands 3 update has introduced a plethora of nerfs, buffs and loot as well as a Mayhem 4 difficulty tier. This further increases the health of enemies, as well as adds a bunch of new legendries while increasing the odds of seizing loot.

One of the new legendries is called the Good Juju, and below you'll discover everything you need to know about what the weapon is and how to get it.

What is the Good Juju in Borderlands 3?

The Good Juju is a unique legendary assault rifle in Borderlands 3.

It is also a cheeky homage to the Bad Juju from Destiny 2. Borderlands 3 has plenty of Destiny references, but the Good Juju is by far the best and most practical.

As for how it performs, it's a bona fide weapon for supreme badasses that "kinda, sorta wants to end all existence."

It's a legendary weapon that exhales fire in bursts and reloads itself after every kill.

How to get the Good Juju in Borderlands 3

You must defeat the Rampager on Mayhem 4 difficulty to capture the Good Juju in Borderlands 3.

Turn on the Mayhem 4 modifier in Sanctuary III and proceed to The Forgotten Basilica on Promethea to tangle with the Rampager boss.

When you eventually cause the goliath to timber, you'll want to inspect its loot to try and find the Good Juju legendary assault rifle.

This is said to be the only way to capture the Destiny 2-inspired weapon so all we can say from here on is simply -

Good luck Vault Hunters.

Borderlands 3 is available on PS4, Xbox One and the Epic Games Store.