BBC's Neil McCann was not impressed with Sheyi Ojo's Rangers display vs Feyenoord

The Ibrox attacker was in action for Rangers in the Europa League tonight.

Pundit Neil McCann was left distinctly unimpressed with the performance of Rangers star Sheyi Ojo against Feyenoord on Thursday night, speaking to BBC Scotland (28/11 live match page, 18:52).

The Ibrox side drew 2-2 on their travels in the Europa League. That, coupled with Porto's win against Young Boys, means they'll still have lots of work to do to qualify for the knockout stages on matchday six.

However, it can't be denied it was a vital point, with the Gers now topping Group G.

Ojo was preferred to Scott Arfield in Steven Gerrard's starting lineup but couldn't quite deliver the kind of performance that helped him sink the Dutch team in the first meeting between the sides at Ibrox.

As shown by WhoScored, he managed to take just 33 touches before being substituted off in the final 15 minutes of the match.

Signed by Gerrard on loan from Liverpool during the summer transfer window, he'll have hoped to make more of an impact.

McCann certainly wasn't enjoying what he was seeing, remarking when the away side were 1-0 down.

As quoted by BBC Scotland (28/11 live match page, 18:52), the former Ibrox star said: "I felt Feyenoord's aggression could have played into Rangers' hands with this counter-attacking game they've done so well with in the past.

"I don't want to single anyone out, but Sheyi Ojo absolutely has to do more. He's done absolutely nothing of note tonight and they need him with his blistering pace."

With five goals and five assists in 24 appearances so far this season (Transfermarkt), Ojo has contributed on occasion for Rangers but perhaps not with the regularity that was expected of him before he signed.

He has the raw attributes to be a real talent at Ibrox, but hasn't shown enough consistency.

Still, he clearly has the backing of Gerrard and no doubt he will continue to get opportunities. That faith could well see him strike a rich vein of form.

With a heavy schedule of fixtures ahead, the Gers will need every player at their best.