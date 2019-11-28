BBC's James McFadden impressed by Fraser Forster's contribution in Celtic win over Rennes

The Celtic goalkeeper again produced some top saves in Europe.

Pundit James McFadden has lauded a second-half contribution from Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster that prevented a near-certain Rennes goal in the Europa League on Thursday night, speaking to BBC Scotland (28/11 live match page, 21:18).

Forster has been instrumental throughout Celtic's group stage bid, showing the kind of form that made him a real favourite with supporters prior to his Southampton move.

Pushing away a shot in the first few minutes of the match, his best efforts came in the second half when he made a brilliant double save.

A Diafra Sakho effort was stopped before he instinctively reacted to deny a follow up from Theoson Siebatcheu.

He dominated his box and although Rennes eventually scored a consolation goal, he made timely interventions at critical moments in the 3-1 victory.

McFadden was impressed, telling BBC Scotland (28/11 live match page, 21:18): "That was an incredible double save from Fraser Forster. Okay the first one is straight at him, but he's right back at it for the second.

"I think he's been bored so far and just fancied a bit of the action."

After tonight, the goalkeeper has helped keep eight clean sheets in 17 appearances, conceding just 11 goals in all competitions (Transfermarkt).

It's outstanding stuff and demonstrates just what a great bit of business it was to get him on loan.

Given his form, there'll be a clamour from some fans for Celtic to sign him in the summer transfer window, but if Southampton are watching on, surely they'd want to give him another chance?

Regardless, Celtic supporters can look forward to his performances for the rest of the season at least.