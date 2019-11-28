Barry Ferguson thinks Celtic will field a strong team tonight

Neil Lennon’s Celtic are in Europa League action tonight.

Celtic may have won the Scottish Premiership title for the past eight seasons, but Rangers under Steven Gerrard this campaign are giving them a run for their money.

The Gers are level on 34 points with bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table after 13 rounds of matches.

There is a long way to go and it is still only November, but it looks that there is a proper title race on in Scotland this season.

Both Celtic and Rangers are in Europa League action this evening, and while Gerrard’s team have still not booked their place in the round of 32 of the European competition, the Hoops have already secured their spot in the knockout rounds.

Many will expect Celtic to take it easy against Rennes at Celtic Park this evening, and will think that manager Neil Lennon will make changes.

After all, the Scottish Premiership game against Ross County away from home on Sunday is more important, as the Gers are really giving them a hard time in the title race.

However, former Rangers star Barry Ferguson does not think that Lennon will field a weakened team against Rennes this evening, and believes that the Hoops will have a strong side at Celtic Park.

Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer: “He will want to finish first in the group, and that’s why I think he will play a real strong team tomorrow.

“He will not even think about the game on Sunday against Ross County. He will go full strength.

"Whoever’s 100% fit will play. Celtic will out in full force, and I think they will win the game.”