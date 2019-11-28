Quick links

Aurelio De Laurentiis reacts to Napoli draw with Liverpool

Carlo Ancelotti , Aurelio De Laurentiis during an SSC Napoli end of the season dinner on May 16, 2019 in Naples, Italy.
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool drew with Napoli at Anfield on Wednesday.

Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to his side’s draw with Liverpool.

Italian outfit Napoli played out a 1-1 draw with Liverpool away from home at Anfield in Champions League Group E.

The Serie A club took the lead in the 21st minute through Dries Mertens in the 21st minute, and Dejan Lovren restored parity for the Reds in the 65th minute.

 

Napoli chairman De Laurentiis was impressed with the performance of his players, and has praised head coach Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

De Laurentiis wrote on Twitter, as translated by FoxSportsAsia: “With Ancelotti and this team, we earned two wins and a draw against the [European] champions Liverpool.

“So much for those who try to do us down and say players don’t perform because of contracts that haven’t been renewed, let this game be the definitive response.

“Well done to the coach and to our players. Now everyone get their heads down and work hard, try to consider every game coming up as if it was against Liverpool.

“We mustn’t talk today about the disciplinary action the club is taking with the players. We’ll resolve these matters ourselves without external pressure or influence.”

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at Anfield on Wednesday evening, hosts Liverpool had 72% of the possession, took 15 shots of which five were on target, and earned 10 corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Napoli had 28% of the possession, took four shots of which one was on target, and earned two corners, according to BBC Sport.

The result means that Liverpool are at the top of Champions League Group E at the moment with 10 points from five matches, a point clear of second-placed Napoli.

NAPLES, CAMPANIA, ITALY - 2019

