Arsenal fans react on Twitter to Emile Smith-Rowe display in Premier League International Cup

The Arsenal academy ace starred for the Gunners Under-23s the day before Unai Emery and co lock horns with Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League.

A number of Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to comment on Emile Smith-Rowe's performance for the Gunners Under-23s last night, as well as bemoaning the fact he played for them, suggesting he won't make Unai Emery's first-team squad for the Europa League clash with Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 19-year-old has played three times for the Arsenal first team so far this season, with two of those appearances coming in the Europa League, and despite missing some games with injury, he still featured for England's Under-20 side during the international break.

On Wednesday night, Smith-Rowe got himself on the scoresheet in the 54th minute of the Premier League International Cup clash with Villarreal, after Nathan Tormey had opened the scoring for the young Gunners in the seventh minute, before Trae Coyle added a third goal in the 79th minute for a 3-0 triumph.

Smith-Rowe playing on Wednesday night and most likely not making the Arsenal squad for the Europa League game suggests Emery wants to pick a strong line-up as he bids to record a good result to save his job - or at least prolong his stay at the Emirates Stadium.

Some Gunners fans, however, disagreed with what appears to be an omission from the squad to face the Bundesliga side, and shared their thoughts on social media mid and post-match.

Here is some of the reaction on Twitter:

Looks like Smith Rowe is proving his point to Emery https://t.co/kWxVF2rpDZ — James Benge (@jamesbenge) November 27, 2019

needs to be involved more in the first team — averageopinion (@averageopinion2) November 27, 2019

Should be playing tomorrow ffs — Henry Walter (@HenryWalter86) November 27, 2019

Congrats should be playing tomorrow though :( — Sandra (@SandraBrthl) November 27, 2019

Smith Rowe influential in most of Arsenal’s attacks, Coyle involved a lot too. Clarke doing well defensively, Hein has made a few good saves and claims.



Villarreal very physical, a lot of fouls, chances fairly even. https://t.co/w1nd1W1nDc — Dan Critchlow (@afcDW) November 27, 2019

So ESR not playing tomorrow — Gnabreezy (@Gnabreezy) November 27, 2019

EMILEEEEEEE — Alix (@Alix_MilesAFC) November 27, 2019

Smith Rowe hard at work! https://t.co/2RJVMrGI2I — Liam Donald (@Liamdon1997) November 27, 2019

Smith Rowe is kdb done right. All the same tools + locomotion & third man runs he's highkey Arsenals best prospect. https://t.co/T8M0w2FtNd — - (@ThirdPhase_) November 28, 2019

Smith-Rowe, a World Cup winner with England Under-17s, is described by the Arsenal website as a highly-rated midfielder that looks to orchestrate every attack, sharp on the turn, with an eye for goal and exceptional vision in the final third, and known for his mazy runs and stunning individual goals.