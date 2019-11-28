Arsenal fans react to Sokratis Papastathopoulos's display tonight

Arsenal lost 2-1 at home to Eintracht Frankfurt this evening.

Arsenal are now without a win in their last seven games in all competitions after a 2-1 home defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt this evening.

The Gunners desperately needed a win after last weekend's dismal 2-2 home draw with Southampton, with boss Unai Emery under huge pressure.

The Spaniard named a relatively strong side for tonight's game, clearly hoping that a win would help him keep his job – but now, he's clinging on.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang did put Arsenal in front, but that's as good as it got as the Gunners collapsed in the second half.

Daichi Kamada pulled Frankfurt level, before the Japanese playmaker added his second to seal all three points for the Bundesliga side.

Emery is reaching a point of no return now, and with his latest defeat, the Spaniard is surely on the verge of the sack ahead of Sunday's game against Norwich City.

Arsenal fans may hope that's the case, but they've been slating players too, particularly defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos after another shaky performance.

Fans slated him as 'embarrassing' and 'absolutely dire', adding that starting the 31-year-old should be a sackable offence in itself for Emery, whilst even suggesting that he's the worst centre back at the club and Shkodran Mustafi has taken most of the blame for his performances.

Sokratis is actually our worst defender. Mustafi took the blame, but it is clear. Sokratis is the worst. — afcRubz (@afcViking) November 28, 2019

Sokratis is the worst player I have seen in an @Arsenal shirt for years! Embarrassing. — Jeff Bilham (@greengigmachine) November 28, 2019

If I was Unai Emery, I would stop playing Sokratis. Cup competitions or Premier League, keep him out! — Zayd (@afc_zg) November 28, 2019

The quick decline of Sokratis is actually shocking. — Fly dem (@Jimmyconwayy19) November 28, 2019

It’s a sackable offence playing Sokratis week in week out #EmeryOut #emeryoutnow — Sam (@iwobiflick17) November 28, 2019

Sokratis is very poor. I'm not sure hwi many havent noticed this. #afc — R. Sanhelli's Rolodex (@bunmzi) November 28, 2019

Sokratis is the worst CB at the club — Unai Emery is a coward. (@DaleBrogan) November 28, 2019

The players have clearly had enough of him, albeit Sokratis is awful anyway — Charlie Lane (@Charlie_S_Lane) November 28, 2019

Sokratis up there with worse cb’s we’ve had ever, sold me dreams last season — Drizzy (@Josh_Orchard) November 28, 2019

Sokratis is so bad... — Mr Man (@doobem) November 28, 2019

Sokratis is absolutely dire — Jámes (@CapitalSqueeze) November 28, 2019

Actually feel for the manager, players should be embarrassed of their effort and desire to block and win the tackles. #afc Sokratis needs dropping — Lee Sutherland (@suths1984) November 28, 2019

SOKRATIS OUT OUT!! THIS SHOULD BE HIS LAST GAME FOR THE CLUB#ARSFRA #AFC #SOKRATIS — Darrell (@disco316) November 28, 2019