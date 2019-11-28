Quick links

Arsenal fans react to Sokratis Papastathopoulos's display tonight

Arsenal fans hold up signs saying "Emery out" during the UEFA Europa League group F match between Arsenal FC and Eintracht Frankfurt at Emirates Stadium on November 28, 2019 in London,...
Arsenal lost 2-1 at home to Eintracht Frankfurt this evening.

Sokrates Papastathopoulos of FC Arsenal controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League group F match between Arsenal FC and Eintracht Frankfurt at Emirates Stadium on November 28, 2019 in...

Arsenal are now without a win in their last seven games in all competitions after a 2-1 home defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt this evening.

The Gunners desperately needed a win after last weekend's dismal 2-2 home draw with Southampton, with boss Unai Emery under huge pressure.

The Spaniard named a relatively strong side for tonight's game, clearly hoping that a win would help him keep his job – but now, he's clinging on.

 

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang did put Arsenal in front, but that's as good as it got as the Gunners collapsed in the second half.

Daichi Kamada pulled Frankfurt level, before the Japanese playmaker added his second to seal all three points for the Bundesliga side.

Emery is reaching a point of no return now, and with his latest defeat, the Spaniard is surely on the verge of the sack ahead of Sunday's game against Norwich City.

Andre Silva of Eintracht Frankfurt is challenged by Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Matteo Guendouzi of Arsenal during the UEFA Europa League group F match between Arsenal FC and Eintracht...

Arsenal fans may hope that's the case, but they've been slating players too, particularly defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos after another shaky performance.

Fans slated him as 'embarrassing' and 'absolutely dire', adding that starting the 31-year-old should be a sackable offence in itself for Emery, whilst even suggesting that he's the worst centre back at the club and Shkodran Mustafi has taken most of the blame for his performances.

Arsenal fans hold up signs saying

