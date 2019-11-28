Arsenal could reportedly make a big profit on Mo Elneny as Sevilla hold talks

Elneny barely played a Premier League game once Unai Emery took over at Arsenal.

Arsenal outcast Mohamed Elneny's agent travelled to Spain on Thursday for talks ahead of a potential £11 million move to Sevilla, according to Calciomercato.

It is no secret that the Egyptian international has no future at the Emirates Stadium. He barely featured during Unai Emery’s debut season in north London and, with added competition now from Joe Willock and Dani Ceballos, Elneny was farmed out to Besiktas on loan over the summer.

The former Basel enforcer has looked back to his best in Turkey, however, with Calciomercato reporting that his agent had been in touch regarding a potential move to AC Milan.

As it stands, however, Sevilla are leading the chase. Esteemed sporting director Monchi, who returned to Andalucia in the summer after a couple of underwhelming years at Roma, has held talks with Elneny's agent ahead of a deal which would cost around £11 million.

Monchi is famed for his ability to strike a bargain, though many of his signings in the last year few seasons have failed to live up to expectations. Even his record since returning to Sevilla has been a little spotty.

Arsenal bought Elneny for £5 million, according to the BBC, and they could be about to double their money.