Arsenal could reportedly make a big profit on Mo Elneny as Sevilla hold talks

Danny Owen
Unai Emery the head coach
Elneny barely played a Premier League game once Unai Emery took over at Arsenal.

Mohamed Elneny of Arsenal during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg match between SSC Napoli and Arsenal at Stadio San Paolo Naples Italy on 18 April 2019.

Arsenal outcast Mohamed Elneny's agent travelled to Spain on Thursday for talks ahead of a potential £11 million move to Sevilla, according to Calciomercato.

It is no secret that the Egyptian international has no future at the Emirates Stadium. He barely featured during Unai Emery’s debut season in north London and, with added competition now from Joe Willock and Dani Ceballos, Elneny was farmed out to Besiktas on loan over the summer.

 

The former Basel enforcer has looked back to his best in Turkey, however, with Calciomercato reporting that his agent had been in touch regarding a potential move to AC Milan.

Mohamed Elneny of Arsenal arrives ahead of the Premier League match between Leicester City and Arsenal at The King Power Stadium on April 28, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

As it stands, however, Sevilla are leading the chase. Esteemed sporting director Monchi, who returned to Andalucia in the summer after a couple of underwhelming years at Roma, has held talks with Elneny's agent ahead of a deal which would cost around £11 million.

Monchi is famed for his ability to strike a bargain, though many of his signings in the last year few seasons have failed to live up to expectations. Even his record since returning to Sevilla has been a little spotty.

Arsenal bought Elneny for £5 million, according to the BBC, and they could be about to double their money.

Mohamed Elneny of Besiktas Istanbul looks on during the Sueper Lig match between Besiktas Istanbul and Galatasaray Istanbul on October 27, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

