Andy Townsend backs Granit Xhaka's return to help Arsenal's defence

Arsenal haven't won a single game since Granit Xhaka's omission from the squad.

Former Chelsea midfielder Andy Townsend spoke on Sky Sports' The Debate podcast about Arsenal's defence and how Granit Xhaka's defence could help them.

Xhaka hasn't played a single game since his outburst against the home fans in the game against Crystal Palace a few weeks ago. The Swiss international was stripped off of his captaincy and has since been exiled from Unai Emery's squad.

Arsenal have been on a terrible run since picking up just two points in their last three games. The Gunners haven't won a single game since the victory against Bournemouth at the start of last month and Emery's future is up in the air as a result.

Xhaka is expected to return to the squad for tonight's game against Eintracht Frankfurt and that could make a huge difference to the side's fortunes. Their midfield has been clueless without the Swiss international and their defence has been abysmal throughout the season.

Townsend has backed Xhaka's return to help Arsenal's defence by saying: "I have no problem with him coming back, and it might drag a performance out of him. He has been too ordinary, for too long. Arsenal aren’t having a good time of it. They have a great forward line, but behind it, all over the place.”

Arsenal have conceded 19 goals in the league so far while scoring just 18 themselves. That is a massive concern for a team who have the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leading the line. Emery is clearly on the ropes at this point and playing Xhaka could well be his last throw of the dice before facing the sack.