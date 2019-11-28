Andy Reid appears to mock Kenny Burns on Twitter over Nottingham Forest star

Nottingham Forest thrashed Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday night.

Andy Reid appears to have mocked another former Nottingham Forest player on Twitter.

Reid's tweet, posted shortly after Lewis Grabban's goal for Forest against Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday, referred to a 'Kenny B' - presumably Burns.

Burns, who was part of the Nottingham Forest side that won two European Cups and a First Division title between 1978 and 1980, has previously called for Grabban to be sold, and replaced by Dwight Gayle of Newcastle United, in his column for the Nottingham Post.

But after seeing Grabban score for the eighth time in 17 Championship outings this season at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, Reid wrote:

Kenny B was right, they should have sold him — Andy Reid (@AndyReidXI) November 27, 2019

Grabban's strike was part of a four-goal haul without reply against a QPR side managed by the former Nottingham Forest boss, Mark Warburton.

The result moved Forest up to fourth in the standings, and opened up a three-point cushion over seventh-placed Bristol City.