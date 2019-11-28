Quick links

Andrew Robertson reacts to Liverpool draw with Napoli

Subhankar Mondal
Match Referee Carlos del Cerro Grande shows a yellow card to Andy Robertson of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and SSC Napoli at Anfield on...
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool drew with Napoli at Anfield on Wednesday.

Liverpool's Andrew Robertson during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and SSC Napoli at Anfield on November 27, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to his side’s failure to win against Napoli on Wednesday evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s side played out a 1-1 draw with Napoli at Anfield in Champions League Group E.

Dries Mertens put the visiting team in the lead in the 21st minute, and Dejan Lovren headed home the equaliser for the Reds in the 65th minute.

Scotland international left-back Robertson has admitted on Twitter that the Premier League club were not at their best, and some Liverpool fans have responded to his post, as shown below.

 

Champions League progress

Liverpool, who won the Champions League last season, are still in with a chance of progressing to the last-16 stage of Europe’s premier club competition this campaign.

The Merseyside outfit need at least a point in their final group game against RB Salzburg to advance from the group stage.

According to WhoScored, against Napoli on Wednesday evening, Robertson took one shot which was not on target, played three key passes, had a pass accuracy of 86%, took 129 touches, and made two tackles and one clearance.

Dries Mertens of Napoli is challenged by Andy Robertson of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and SSC Napoli at Anfield on November 27, 2019 in...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

