Andrew Robertson reacts to Liverpool draw with Napoli

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool drew with Napoli at Anfield on Wednesday.

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to his side’s failure to win against Napoli on Wednesday evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s side played out a 1-1 draw with Napoli at Anfield in Champions League Group E.

Dries Mertens put the visiting team in the lead in the 21st minute, and Dejan Lovren headed home the equaliser for the Reds in the 65th minute.

Scotland international left-back Robertson has admitted on Twitter that the Premier League club were not at their best, and some Liverpool fans have responded to his post, as shown below.

Not at our best but it’s still in our hands #YNWA pic.twitter.com/GuS8g6T9Im — Andrew Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) November 27, 2019

Not a performance we want to see — mohamed wahba (@mohamed33195998) November 27, 2019

We will bounce back — Jay (@BOBBYFIRMINO28) November 27, 2019

Couldn't cross or created any chance for ur team mates today — Stephanie Mbaahii (@SMbaahii) November 27, 2019

You were everywhere tonight mate, great match best of luck and bring us back the PL home — I lee I 6th (@EsmatG) November 27, 2019

Exactly mate. Get a point over there and we’re through, not really arsed about topping the group — Ryan Smith (@_ryansmith95) November 27, 2019

We'll be better at the weekend. Keep going Andy — JURGEN KLOPPITE (@AJno9) November 27, 2019

I know we are doing amazing regardless but how many times have we heard in matches #notatourbest when will that change ? — Tom Rose (@tomrose94) November 27, 2019

We’re not at our best a lot recently — Stuart (@6Allez) November 27, 2019

Champions League progress

Liverpool, who won the Champions League last season, are still in with a chance of progressing to the last-16 stage of Europe’s premier club competition this campaign.

The Merseyside outfit need at least a point in their final group game against RB Salzburg to advance from the group stage.

According to WhoScored, against Napoli on Wednesday evening, Robertson took one shot which was not on target, played three key passes, had a pass accuracy of 86%, took 129 touches, and made two tackles and one clearance.