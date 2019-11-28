Alex Rae reacts to Alfredo Morelos class

Alfredo Morelos of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers scored twice tonight.

Alex Rae has paid tribute to Alfredo Morelos after his heroics for Rangers tonight.

The Gers hitman scored twice in the 2-2 draw away to Feyenoord in the Europa League.

In doing so, the Rangers star made it 25 goals across all competitions for club and country, including 12 in Europe alone.

On this form, there's no telling how many goals the Colombian could finish the season with.

Here's how former Rangers midfielder Rae reacted on Twitter:

What a big point in Holland

FT@Feyenoord_int 2-2 @RangersFC @morelos2106 with the gers goals am running out of superlatives



25 goals an we ain’t at Xmas yet.



— Alex Rae (@alexrae1969) November 28, 2019

Question is, can Steven Gerrard keep him beyond January?

The Rangers boss said recently that even a £50 million offer would be rejected by the Scots, who won't be getting that sort of bid.

But Gerrard should still brace himself for massive money because, well, he's the real deal.

Morelos, signed for £1 million in 2017 [The Times], scored two headers tonight which underlines how much of a rounded goalscorer he is. Interest is inevitable, but time will tell whether the club can fend it off.