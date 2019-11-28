Quick links

Rangers

Alex Rae reacts to Alfredo Morelos class

Shane Callaghan
Alfredo Morelos of Rangers arrives prior to the Ladbrokes Scottish Premier League between Celtic and at Ibrox Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Alfredo Morelos of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers scored twice tonight.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers celebrates after he scores the opening goal during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Rangers and Wigan Athletic at Ibrox Stadium on July 29, 2018 in Glasgow,...

Alex Rae has paid tribute to Alfredo Morelos after his heroics for Rangers tonight.

The Gers hitman scored twice in the 2-2 draw away to Feyenoord in the Europa League.

Subscribe

In doing so, the Rangers star made it 25 goals across all competitions for club and country, including 12 in Europe alone.

On this form, there's no telling how many goals the Colombian could finish the season with.

Here's how former Rangers midfielder Rae reacted on Twitter:

Question is, can Steven Gerrard keep him beyond January?

The Rangers boss said recently that even a £50 million offer would be rejected by the Scots, who won't be getting that sort of bid.

But Gerrard should still brace himself for massive money because, well, he's the real deal.

Morelos, signed for £1 million in 2017 [The Times], scored two headers tonight which underlines how much of a rounded goalscorer he is. Interest is inevitable, but time will tell whether the club can fend it off.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers celebrates scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and FC Porto at Ibrox Stadium on November 07, 2019 in Glasgow,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch