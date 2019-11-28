£16m Wolves star responds to Nuno Espirito Santo's Arsenal links

Nuno Espirito Santo has been tipped to take over from Unai Emery at Premier League strugglers Arsenal after thriving at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been implored to bat away interest from Arsenal in head coach Nuno Espirito Santo with goalkeeper Rui Patricio desperate to see his compatriot remain at Molineux, in quotes reported by Football London.

With Unai Emery hanging onto the Gunners job by his fingernails, the North London giants have been linked with a number of potential successors with Max Allegri and former captain Mikel Arteta tipped to take over from the former PSG and Sevilla boss.

Nuno is also in the frame, according to The Mail, with the goalkeeper-turned-tactician apparently impressing the Arsenal hierarchy with his sterling work in the Black Country.

Nuno replaced Paul Lambert at Wolves in the summer of 2018 when they were a mid-table Championship outfit. A year-and-a-half on, the Midland giants are on the verge of qualifying for the Europa League knockout stages.

Portuguese international shot-stopper Patricio has produced some of the best football of his career under Nuno and he is understandably keen to see Wolves hold onto their figurehead as speculation swirls about his future.

"Stability is important at any club. Nuno is an outstanding coach and he’s also a leader,” said the former Sporting Lisbon number one, who moved to England for £16 million.

“It’s very important to keep Nuno at the club, not only for the players but for the club as well. We have ambitions in this competition.”

Nuno’s agent, the influential Jorge Mendes, also counts Arsenal’s head of football Raul Sanllehi among his clients.

But why would the 45-year-old walk away from Wolves, a club on the rise with the funds and the ambition to go even further, to take over an Arsenal side who look rudderless, directionless and lacking in identity?