'Masterclass': Wolves ace Joao Moutinho praised by Alan Shearer

The Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder was superb for the Molineux side at the weekend as Nuno Espirito Santo's side picked up all three points.

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has spoken highly of Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Moutinho for his performance in the 2-1 win over Bournemouth, which earned the Molineux man a spot in his Team of the Week.

The Wolves ace put in a superb performance in the middle of the park on Saturday, which the opposition could barely deal with, and he also weighed in with a stunning free kick to open the scoring for Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

Moutinho, who on the same day signed a new deal which will keep him at Molineux until at least 2022, was named in Shearer's best XI for matchday 13, and the BBC pundit could not sing his praises highly enough.

"Produced a passing masterclass, playing short balls between the lines and longer ones out wide to stretch AFC Bournemouth, while his free kick was of the highest quality," wrote Shearer on the Premier League website.

Moutinho joined Wolves from Monaco in July 2018 and has made 67 appearances, scoring twice and registering 15 assists (Transfermarkt), while for Portugal he is their third most-capped player on 116, behind Cristiano Ronaldo (158) and Luis Figo (127).

Up next for Wolves is their Europa League trip to Braga on Thursday, after which they host Sheffield United at Molineux.