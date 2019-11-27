Who is Godfrey Gao? Seven films and series the late actor starred in

Tributes have poured in for the beloved actor and model.

Fans are heartbroken to learn of the death of Godfrey Gao.

As reported by the BBC, the 35-year-old was a guest star on Chase Me, a reality show in which guests compete in a race to win.

Tragically, Godfrey collapsed while on set during filming. After losing consciousness, he was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Chinese news outlets note that he collapsed at roughly 02:00 local time (18:00 GMT Tuesday), and management of the show has since issued a statement:

"Guest participant Godfrey suddenly collapsed to the ground while running. The programme's on-site paramedics began lifesaving measures immediately and urgently transported him to the hospital... After two hours of all-out efforts to save him, the hospital [said] he had suffered a sudden cardiac death."

HAVE YOURSELF... Every Christmas film on Amazon Prime UK

Actor

Who is Godfrey Gao?

Across his career, Godfrey Gao achieved a great deal.

The Taiwanese-Canadian model and actor was actually the first Asian model to appear in a campaign for Louis Vuitton back in 2011.

However, he was - of course - a presence in the lives of many beforehand, thanks to his stellar screen work and beyond. He has also been a model since 2004.

You've likely seen some of his work before, so let's consider seven of the actor's roles...

A KING IS CROWNED: Stormzy announces highly-anticipated second album

Actor Godfrey Gao speaks during the Global Entertainment Industry Summit at the Manhattan Center on April 10, 2018 in New York City.

Godfrey Gao: Seven films and TV series

Bull Fighting: Godfrey reprised the character of Tank in nine volumes of this Taiwanese TV drama series and was his first role according to IMDb. It ran between 2007 - 2008 and began with a basketball competition between two schools. The event determines who will have control of the court for the next year. However, this is a story of love, friendship and connection.

The Jade Pendant: This 2017 American western film was helmed by British-Chinese director Leong Po-Chih and tells a tender love story which approaches the largest mass lynching in US history. This was of eighteen Chinese immigrants in Los Angeles' Chinatown way back in 1871. Godfrey took a central role as Tom.

Legend of the Ancient Sword: Based on the 2013 video game Gu Jian Qi Tan 2, this fantasy-action flick was directed by Renny Harlin (Die Hard 2, Deep Blue Sea) and released globally in 2018. Godfrey takes the role of Xia Yize.

Min & Max: This 2016 rom-com came courtesy of Ma Kan and centres around a relationship in which there is a significant height difference; Godfrey plays protagonist Zhang Xiao.

Momo Love: Based on the Japanese manga series Momoka Typhoon, this TV series aired between 2009 - 2010 and centres upon a girl with four older brothers who falls in love with the charming Shih Lang. Godfrey plays one of the older brothers - Chen He.

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones: This blockbuster directed by Harald Zwart marked Godfrey's American film debut! It was based on the first novel in the popular book series written by Cassandra Clare, following a teenager after she discovers that her family line protected the world from mysterious demons. It was quite the hit in 2013 and saw Godfrey shine in the role of Magnus Bane.

Shanghai Fortress: More recently, we have a 2019 sci-fi war movie, which reached UK audiences in September. We are plunged into the year 2035, and aliens have succeeded in destroying entire cities across the globe to secure energy resources. Is there any hope left for humanity? Give it a watch and enjoy seeing Godfrey as key player Yang Jiannan.

BEYOND: Will The Man in the High Castle return for another season?

Godfrey Gao tributes on Twitter

A number of fans have taken to Twitter to offer their respects.

One recently wrote: "Godfrey Gao, one of my favourite actors... a great man, this doesn't seem real, you deserved a longer life... rest in peace king I'll miss you."

Actor Simu Liu tweeted: "My heart is absolutely shattered. Godfrey left us far too soon and in far too tragic of a way."

Remy Hii also added: "I am beyond devastated to hear about the death of Godfrey Gao. This is a loss to us as a community as Asian artists and it’s fair to say it will never be the same without him."

Heartbreaking news.

In other news, has Final Space been renewed?