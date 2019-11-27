Tottenham's chance to sign Bruno Fernandes just got a lot harder

Tottenham target has signed a new deal.

A report in 90min this week reported Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has asked agent Jorge Mendes to keep him updated of all developments regarding Bruno Fernandes.

He might not like this latest update.

Fernandes has signed a new contract with Sporting, the club announced via their official website.

Yahoo Sport report this new deal has a release clause of £85 million.

The Evening Standard reported in August that Tottenham offered £58 million, made up of instalments and add ons, which the Portuguese club did not accept.

Talks over a new contract for Fernandes have been ongoing ever since.

The longer they dragged on gave Tottenham hope, but now Fernandes is better paid, feeling valued, and Sporting are better protected.

There have been conflicting reports about how much Spurs may have to spend in January. Even the most optimistic fan won't be expecting them to lay out a club record £85 million for Fernandes.