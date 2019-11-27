Tottenham star Harry Kane gives verdict after breaking Alessandro Del Piero's Champions League record

The Spurs striker scored twice for Jose Mourinho's side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last night.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has given his verdict on becoming the fastest-ever player to get to score 20 Champions League goals following Spurs' comeback triumph last night.

Jose Mourinho's charges began badly against Olympiacos at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Youssef El-Arabi opened the scoring on six minutes and Ruben Semedo doubled the visitors' lead in the 19th minute.

The new Tottenham head coach acted quickly, sending on Christian Eriksen for Eric Dier, and a poor error from Yassine Meriah gifted Dele Alli a goal in first-half stoppage time, after which Spurs never looked back.

Kane levelled from Lucas Moura's cross five minutes after the break and, after Serge Aurier had put Tottenham ahead, wrapped things up with a header from Eriksen's inviting free kick to break Alessandro Del Piero's record.

The England captain overtook the Italian legend as the player to score 20 Champions League goals in the fewest games - 24, compared to Del Piero's 26 games with Juventus, and when told about his feat by BT Sport - as quoted by BBC Sport - he replied: "Not a bad player to beat!

"It was about qualifying, no matter how we did it but we had to win and we did that. We can enjoy it and try and deep the momentum for Saturday."

Up next for Spurs is Saturday's Premier League meeting with Bournemouth at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday as the Lilywhites look to make it three wins from three under Mourinho.