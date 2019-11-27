Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Tottenham fans worried about Giovani Lo Celso under Jose Mourinho

John Verrall
Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 09, 2019 in London, United...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Giovani Lo Celso has not featured for Tottenham Hotspur since Jose Mourinho came in and took charge.

Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 09, 2019 in London, United...

Tottenham Hotspur fans are already concerned that Jose Mourinho will get rid of Giovani Lo Celso.

Lo Celso is currently on loan at Spurs from Real Betis, but he is yet to feature under Mourinho’s stewardship.

The Argentine has been left on Tottenham’s bench throughout Mourinho’s first two games in charge, with other options favoured.

 

Even when Mourinho has reshuffled his midfield, Christian Eriksen, Tanguy Ndombele and Moussa Sissoko have all been turned to ahead of Lo Celso.

And there is a real fear from Spurs fans that Lo Celso’s spell at the club is not going to be made permanent at the end of the season. 

Lo Celso has only had a minimal impact at Spurs so far due to injury, although he did score his first goal for the club in the Champions League last month.

The playmaker is clearly a huge talent, but whether he will be able to break into Mourinho’s starting line-up remains to be seen.

Lo Celso could have a chance at taking Lucas’s role on the right-hand side of Spurs’s attack, or even slotting in for Harry Winks in a deeper role, if Mourinho does give him a chance.

Spurs are next in action against Bournemouth at the weekend, when it will be interesting to see whether Mourinho decides to involve Lo Celso for the first time.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch