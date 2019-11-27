Tottenham fans worried about Giovani Lo Celso under Jose Mourinho

Giovani Lo Celso has not featured for Tottenham Hotspur since Jose Mourinho came in and took charge.

Tottenham Hotspur fans are already concerned that Jose Mourinho will get rid of Giovani Lo Celso.

Lo Celso is currently on loan at Spurs from Real Betis, but he is yet to feature under Mourinho’s stewardship.

The Argentine has been left on Tottenham’s bench throughout Mourinho’s first two games in charge, with other options favoured.

Even when Mourinho has reshuffled his midfield, Christian Eriksen, Tanguy Ndombele and Moussa Sissoko have all been turned to ahead of Lo Celso.

And there is a real fear from Spurs fans that Lo Celso’s spell at the club is not going to be made permanent at the end of the season.

I agree!!! Feel for Lo Celso as I don’t believe he’ll be given a chance at @SpursOfficial and they will end his loan period in January.. Still if Jose gets it right with this squad & new buys in January then I’ll be happy... — steveCOYS (@harwood_steve) November 27, 2019

Lo Celso could also leave the club. He is on loan, and a player Poch wanted. — Daniel Sakariassen (@Daniel_76) November 26, 2019

Hopefully Jose only picks this squad for the starting weeks because I don’t want Lo Celso to leave us in the summer — H (@GioCelsosiuu) November 26, 2019

Lo celso will go back to Betis 40 mil saved for L£vy #thfc — Frank B (@Moddaws) November 26, 2019

Lo Celso can’t be happy #thfc — The Pro Lounge (@TheProLounge) November 26, 2019

Lo Celso will be sent back Real Betis. I can guarantee that. — Byron Leigh (@kamon80) November 26, 2019

You won’t see much of lo celso now be sent back at end of season — marc ruddy (@bumra1) November 26, 2019

What a game! I am bummed that Lo Celso is a guy that Mourinho clearly doesn’t favor #thfc — Hotspur Banter (@Hotspur_Banter) November 26, 2019

Is the Lo Celso loan deal with an option or obligation to buy? Zero minutes under Mou. Maybe Levy already had talked to Mourinho in the summer about possibly taking over if/when poch left, and knew he didn't fancy him, therefore making a loan deal instead of a permanent one. — Mikkel Sondergaard (@MikkelGS) November 26, 2019

Lo Celso has only had a minimal impact at Spurs so far due to injury, although he did score his first goal for the club in the Champions League last month.

The playmaker is clearly a huge talent, but whether he will be able to break into Mourinho’s starting line-up remains to be seen.

Lo Celso could have a chance at taking Lucas’s role on the right-hand side of Spurs’s attack, or even slotting in for Harry Winks in a deeper role, if Mourinho does give him a chance.

Spurs are next in action against Bournemouth at the weekend, when it will be interesting to see whether Mourinho decides to involve Lo Celso for the first time.