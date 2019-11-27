Quick links

Tottenham fans react to Daniel Podence's performance

Tottenham supporters gather at a fan zone in Madrid on June 1, 2019 before the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Tottenham. (Photo by Loli San Jose
Tottenham Hotspur beat Olympiacos 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Daniel Podence of Olympiacos is challenged by Danny Rose of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Olympiacos FC at Tottenham...

Tottenham Hotspur came from two goals down to beat Olympiacos 4-2 at home last night, handing Jose Mourinho another victory.

Spurs had won Mourinho's first game in charge on Saturday, beating West Ham United 3-2, meaning fans were looking for a similar display against Olympiacos.

However, Mourinho was left stunned as Youssef Al Arabi and Ruben Semedo both struck inside the first 20 minutes, giving Tottenham a mountain to climb.

 

They did just that though, with Dele Alli striking before the break, and then Harry Kane bagged a brace, scoring either side of a Serge Aurier goal.

Mourinho will have been left delighted with the comeback, though Tottenham's defensive frailties have been shown up, conceding five goals in his first two games.

One player who really threatened for Olympiacos was winger Daniel Podence, as he again caused mayhem with his pace, dribbling and quality in the final third.

Daniel Podence of Olympiakos Priaeus controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Olympiacos FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November...

Podence produced a similar display against Spurs in September, scoring in that game to put himself on Arsenal's radar according to Sportime in Greece.

Tottenham fans have now been left impressed with the Portuguese winger again, suggesting that Mourinho should look to bring his compatriot to North London.

Some branded him 'class' and 'box office', praising him for another outstanding display against Tottenham whilst suggesting they would take him at Spurs - but the praise did subside late on as he made a rash challenge on Dele Alli.

