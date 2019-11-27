Tottenham fans react to Daniel Podence's performance

Tottenham Hotspur beat Olympiacos 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Tottenham Hotspur came from two goals down to beat Olympiacos 4-2 at home last night, handing Jose Mourinho another victory.

Spurs had won Mourinho's first game in charge on Saturday, beating West Ham United 3-2, meaning fans were looking for a similar display against Olympiacos.

However, Mourinho was left stunned as Youssef Al Arabi and Ruben Semedo both struck inside the first 20 minutes, giving Tottenham a mountain to climb.

They did just that though, with Dele Alli striking before the break, and then Harry Kane bagged a brace, scoring either side of a Serge Aurier goal.

Mourinho will have been left delighted with the comeback, though Tottenham's defensive frailties have been shown up, conceding five goals in his first two games.

One player who really threatened for Olympiacos was winger Daniel Podence, as he again caused mayhem with his pace, dribbling and quality in the final third.

Podence produced a similar display against Spurs in September, scoring in that game to put himself on Arsenal's radar according to Sportime in Greece.

Tottenham fans have now been left impressed with the Portuguese winger again, suggesting that Mourinho should look to bring his compatriot to North London.

Some branded him 'class' and 'box office', praising him for another outstanding display against Tottenham whilst suggesting they would take him at Spurs - but the praise did subside late on as he made a rash challenge on Dele Alli.

Podence is a proper player. Portuguese too — Liam Dennis (@Liam_Dennis) November 26, 2019

Podence is a very very good player — Cal Wallace (@CallumWallace17) November 26, 2019

That podence is a player — FM (@THFC_FJM) November 26, 2019

That Podence is a baller. I would take him at Spurs — Stuart Lawless (@SJLawless1986) November 26, 2019

I said it during the first game vs Olympiacos - Daniel Podence is some player. Hadn’t seen him before that first game, but was very impressed and even more so tonight. Let’s get the job finished boys. #COYS #TOTOLY #UCL — Scott Walters (@smwalters91) November 26, 2019

Podence has had our left side on toast both legs — Tanui (@TanuiTHFC) November 26, 2019

Podence is ridiculously dangerous everytime he gets the ball. Great feet and good movement — Mark Murphy (@footballmurph) November 26, 2019

Any chance olympiacos can lend us Podence looks class #nffc — Liam (@LiamHerring1984) November 26, 2019

Well I didn't quite expect this under Mourinho.



Also can someone sign Podence up right now please, he's box office. — Saint Michael's Soul (@SaintMichaelsSo) November 26, 2019