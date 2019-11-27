Quick links

Tottenham fans react to claims Roberto Martinez wanted Spurs job

Tottenham Hotspur fans display banners during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Tottenham Hotspur appointed Jose Mourinho as their new boss last week.

Tottenham Hotspur have kicked off the Jose Mourinho era with two straight wins, beating West Ham United and Olympiacos in high-scoring affairs.

Spurs beat West Ham 3-2 before then falling 2-0 down to Olympiacos, only to come back and win the game 4-2 to give Mourinho his second win.

Mourinho landed the job less than 12 hours after Mauricio Pochettino's exit, meaning there was little time for any other candidates to really be considered.

 

However, the Daily Star claim that Belgium boss Roberto Martinez had made his interest known weeks earlier, trying to put himself in the frame for the job.

It's thought that Daniel Levy does admire Martinez, but didn't make a move for the Spaniard because he knew first-choice target Mourinho would be available.

Martinez hasn't managed in the Premier League since 2016 when he was sacked by Everton, after seeing his reign at Goodison Park fizzle out following a bright start.

Since then, the former FA Cup winner with Wigan Athletic has been rebuilding his reputation on the international stage, taking Belgium to the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2018.

Martinez has always pushed an attractive brand of football, but that isn't enough for Spurs fans to be at all interested in seeing him arrive at Tottenham any time soon.

Some feel that Spurs have dodged a bullet by not appointing Martinez, believing that it isn't the right job for him and simply doesn't come close to Mourinho, with the general mood one of relief.

