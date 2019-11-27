Toby Alderweireld comments about Tottenham boss, fans react

Tottenham Hotspur fans are confident of keeping Toby Alderweireld in North London.

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter are confident that Toby Alderweireld will be signing a new contract.

The Belgian centre-back is out of contract in North London next summer and under Mauricio Pochettino it looked certain that he would be leaving on a Bosman.

But Jose Mourinho replaced the Tottenham boss last week and all of a sudden it would appear as if Alderweireld's future at Spurs is a lot less gloomy.

Speaking to Belgian outlet HLN, he said: "I am happy that I’m playing. I’m proud to work with a manager that has won it all. I am grateful that I can become a better player under him. I want to repay him for the faith he has shown in me."

And fans of the North London club believe that the former Southampton and Atletico Madrid stalwart - long linked with a move to Manchester United when Mourinho was there - will put pen to paper on a new deal on the back of the Portuguese head coach's arrival.

Here's how they reacted on Twitter:

A lot could happen between now and when Alderweireld sits down with Mourinho and Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, if indeed he does.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss has a history of falling out with players and it's reasonable to believe that the same will happen at Spurs eventually.

But for now, Mourinho seems to have their trust and the sooner Alderweireld puts pen to paper, the better.