Tim Vickery claims Flamengo are worried about losing Everton-linked Jorge Jesus

Everton are said to be considering Jesus as Marco Silva's replacement.

Flamengo are worried about losing their Everton-linked manager, Jorge Jesus, according to the South American football expert, Tim Vickery.

The Telegraph have corroborated reports which emerged in the Portuguese press earlier this week claiming that Jesus is under consideration should Everton sack Marco Silva.

Jesus - who was named the Everton manager's successor at Sporting CP a day after his fellow Portuguese was sacked - only took charge of Flamengo in June.

But the 65-year-old has already led his side to a national championship title as well as the South American equivalent of Europe's Champions League.

As a result of the latter success, Flamengo will compete at next month's World Cup Cup, where they could face Everton's city rivals, Liverpool.

And asked about Jesus's future by Talksport on Wednesday, Vickery replied: "They are worried about losing him - they’re actually even worried about losing him to the national team.

"So what does he want? Does he think that he’s taken the Flamengo thing as far as it can go? There’s quite a lot riding for him on the World Club Cup. The semi-final (is) probably against Esperance of Tunisia and has never been an easy game for the South American sides.

"If that turns ugly for them then he might think it’s time to get out, quit while I’m ahead, and have a crack at something like Everton.

"They are worried about losing him and really all he’s done here is brought a high line, a high defensive line and it’s got them close together and a front four when they fire together are terrific."

Silva is reported to have been given an extended stay of execution by Everton, who may have to wait until Flamengo's participation at World Club Cup is over if they want to replace him with Jesus.