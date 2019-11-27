Quick links

Three Wolves players Nuno could target if he's made Arsenal manager

Nuno Espirito Santo the head coach
The Wolverhampton Wanderers manager is being linked with a move to Arsenal.

Arsenal have identified the Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo as a potential Umai Emery replacement, according to BBC Sport.

But if the Portuguese were to take over at the Emirates Stadium, which of his Wolves players - if any - could he try to take with him?

 

HITC Sport looks at a trio of possibilities, below...

Willy Boly

Willy Boly of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Etihad Stadium on October 6, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

It's the perpetual Arsenal problem, the lack of a reliable centre-half. Boly has been exactly that for Wolves under Nuno, but only has 18 months left on his contract. The Molineux side may want to avoid the possibility of losing the Frenchman for nothing in 2021, by cashing in if an offer arrives.

Matt Doherty

Matt Doherty of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Watford FC at Molineux on...

Arsenal's only orthodox right-back is Hector Bellerin, whose fitness has hindered him in recent campaigns. Doherty has starred there - as well as on the left for - Wolves and, with his 28th birthday fast approaching, his chances of playing for one of England's most prestigious clubs are arguably at their peak.

Ruben Neves

Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at Molineux on...

Arsenal could only replace Aaron Ramsey on a temporary basis, in the shape of Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid, and central midfield could be a priority position in which to strengthen next summer. Neves, who has played under Nuno at both Porto and Wolves, could be the perfect solution - although he could be the hardest to prise away from Molineux.

