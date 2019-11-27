The player who could have saved Pochettino at Tottenham did something pretty special

Tottenham really should have done more to sign Paulo Dybala.

While Tottenham Hotspur toiled against Olympiakos last night, summer transfer target Paulo Dybala was impressing for Juventus.

Dybala spent much of the summer out of favour with new Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri.

This saw him touted for a move to Tottenham, with The Independent reporting both clubs and player were keen but it was too late in the window to thrash out financial terms.

Leaving it late has seemed to be costly, with Dybala working his way back into the Tottenham team.

Last night Dybala scored a sensational free-kick in the Champions League to give Juventus the lead in the Champions League over Atletico Madrid.

Stunning free kick from Dybala. Ooooft. pic.twitter.com/t9i5OsFCxA — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 26, 2019

Dybala has won over Maurizio Sarri and has now scored seven goals this season.

He is a player who could have turned Tottenham's form around had they been able to get him.

He may even have saved Mauricio Pochettino's job. Unfortunately Tottenham's chance of signing him now are very low.

Dybala has a key role at Juventus, as seen by the fact he was even chosen to start Tuesday night's game.

The Argentine won't want to leave now, and nor will Juventus desire to let him go.