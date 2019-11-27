The Irishman: What happened to the real Angelo Bruno?

Martin Scorsese's The Irishman is here and features some incredible real-life people.

As one of cinema's great film directors, there's always a lot of excitement surrounding a new release from Martin Scorsese.

Once again, that is exactly the case with The Irishman which, after enjoying a brief cinematic release earlier in November, is heading to Netflix on November 27th.

The film tells a fictional story, based on the book I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt, but it involves a number of real-life characters who were genuine members of the Philadelphia crime scene in the 60s and 70s.



One such character is Angelo Bruno whose real-life story and grizzly end makes for a fascinating story in its own right.

The story of The Irishman

The Irishman follows Frank 'The Irishman' Sheeran as he recounts his time as a mafia hitman and fixer.

Along the way, Frank comes into contact with several real-life characters from the world of the Pennsylvania criminal underworld and over the course of several years, rises up the ranks to become a leading light in one of the most prestigious crime families of the region.

Harvey Keitel as Angelo Bruno

Harvey Keitel, who you may recognise from the likes of Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction or the Direct Line adverts, takes on the role of Angelo Bruno in the film, a genuine figure in the Philadelphia family.

Keitel has appeared in Martin Scorsese films for decades. The pair first worked together in 1967's Who's That Knocking at My Door and has regularly collaborated with the acclaimed director.

What happened to the real Angelo Bruno?

While Angelo Bruno appears relatively sparingly in The Irishman, his importance is clearly demonstrated to us as an audience.

And with good reason as in 1959, Bruno became the leading figure in the Philadelphia mafia family. Unlike many other mafia mobsters, Bruno managed to keep a relatively low profile and prohibited members of his family from becoming involved in narcotics trafficking, preferring loansharking and bookmaking instead. This, and his preference of bribery over murder, earned Angelo Bruno the nickname 'The Gentle Don.'

Later on in his 20-year tenure as boss, Bruno came under pressure from New York families to allow them access to the lucrative Atlantic City gambling industry. However, according to mafia rules, the families had to be invited by Bruno first which is something he would never do.

By 1980, several factions in the Philadelphia family began plotting against Bruno and on March 21st, 1980, the mafia boss was shot dead in a brutal assassination.

It is believed that the killing was ordered by Antonio Caponigro, Bruno's right-hand man for years. Several weeks later, Caponigro's body was found nude and battered in the boot of a car. The Commission, the governing body of the US mafia, is said to have ordered the killing after Caponigro assassinated Bruno without their say-so.

Now, if that isn't something that would make another captivating Scorsese-esque crime film then we don't know what would.