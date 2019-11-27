Sunderland fans react on Twitter to Joel Lynch display at Stadium of Light last night

Sunderland put in another poor display under Phil Parkinson as the Black Cats fell to defeat at the Stadium of Light.

A number of Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to criticise Joel Lynch's display in the Black Cats' latest horror show at the Stadium of Light.

Phil Parkinson's charges had slipped to 10th in the table prior to Tuesday night's League One meeting with Burton Albion, as well as having been knocked out of three cup competitions in the space of a month.

Things would however get even worse for Sunderland as they fell to a dismal 2-1 defeat to the mid-table side, despite taking the lead through Aiden McGeady's confident penalty in the 19th minute after Luke O'Nien was brought down in the area.

The Brewers drew level just three minutes later when Kieran Wallace's effort from just inside the box was pushed away by Lee Burge, but only as far as Ryan Edwards, who headed home from six yards.

Burton then struck the winner after 69 minutes as Liam Boyce tapped in from close range after Lucas Akins rolled the ball across goal, with Lynch's defending in the lead-up to their goal frankly dismal.

Here is what some Sunderland fans have been saying on social media:

By the end of the game I actually started to feel sorry for Joel Lynch, if he'd been an animal he'd have been put out of his misery. His fault for their winner and he knew it and his head went, he then just went into shock almost, absolutely lost it. He died on there tonight. — Blah Blah Blah (@old_punky) 26 November 2019

He was absolutely shocking — Dan Harrison (@DJ_Haribo) 26 November 2019

How did Joel Lynch become a footballer?? #SAFC — Jack Kennedy (@11Kenny93) 26 November 2019

Joel Lynch running tonight like he was 8 months pregnant — Rodge (@MRodge99) 26 November 2019

I was there the night Joel Lynch started showboating v Burton while drawing 1-1. #safc — Anthony Dent (@_toosb) 26 November 2019

Defensively tonight it was a shambles, Joel Lynch experienced defender but for the Liam Boyce winner that's schoolboy defending wasn't switched on at all. First goal Lee Burge has to do better parried it straight into danger. Two prevantable goals #Safc — Josh Bunting (@Buntingfootball) 26 November 2019

Embarrasing. Shameful. Awful.



Lynch playing a back pass to Burge in the 93rd minute when 2-1 down sums it all up. No one wants to step forward. They’re all hiding.



On the other hand you’ve got O’Nien running 70 yards to make a tackle 5 yards away from Power. #SAFC — Speak Sunderland (@SpeakSAFC) 26 November 2019

The result saw Sunderland slip to 11th in the League One table, with no game now for the Black Cats until next weekend (Saturday 7 December) when they head to Gillingham.