Sunderland fans react on Twitter to Joel Lynch display at Stadium of Light last night

Giuseppe Labellarte
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sunderland put in another poor display under Phil Parkinson as the Black Cats fell to defeat at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland's Joel Lynch during the Sky Bet League 1 match between Sunderland and Southend United at the Stadium Of Light, Sunderland on Saturday 2nd November 2019.

A number of Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to criticise Joel Lynch's display in the Black Cats' latest horror show at the Stadium of Light.

Phil Parkinson's charges had slipped to 10th in the table prior to Tuesday night's League One meeting with Burton Albion, as well as having been knocked out of three cup competitions in the space of a month.

Things would however get even worse for Sunderland as they fell to a dismal 2-1 defeat to the mid-table side, despite taking the lead through Aiden McGeady's confident penalty in the 19th minute after Luke O'Nien was brought down in the area.

 

 

The Brewers drew level just three minutes later when Kieran Wallace's effort from just inside the box was pushed away by Lee Burge, but only as far as Ryan Edwards, who headed home from six yards.

Burton then struck the winner after 69 minutes as Liam Boyce tapped in from close range after Lucas Akins rolled the ball across goal, with Lynch's defending in the lead-up to their goal frankly dismal.

Here is what some Sunderland fans have been saying on social media:

The result saw Sunderland slip to 11th in the League One table, with no game now for the Black Cats until next weekend (Saturday 7 December) when they head to Gillingham.

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson applauds the fans during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Tranmere Rovers at Stadium of Light on October 22, 2019 in Sunderland,...

